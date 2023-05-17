4,866 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

