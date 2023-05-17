6,182 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,114. The company has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.