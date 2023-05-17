7,500 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.