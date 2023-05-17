88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,326,716 shares.
88 Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.57.
88 Energy Company Profile
88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.
Further Reading
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.