90,200 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000. SEA makes up about 3.1% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,418. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

