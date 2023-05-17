ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of ABM Industries worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 249,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,507,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,206,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

