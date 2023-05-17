Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.11.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
