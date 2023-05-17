Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

