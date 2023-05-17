Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 89.8% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $161,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

