Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 89.8% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
