abrdn plc Acquires 10,282 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.27% of W.W. Grainger worth $77,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 960.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $664.26 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

