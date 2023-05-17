abrdn plc Has $52.11 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,524 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.53% of Crown worth $52,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Crown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crown by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown Stock Performance

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $110.80. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

