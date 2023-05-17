abrdn plc Has $62.20 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $62,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

