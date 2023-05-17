abrdn plc Sells 5,732 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.64% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $57,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,063 shares of company stock worth $15,711,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

