abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Shares Down 0.9%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 442 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.57). Approximately 65,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 80,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449 ($5.62).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £684.96 million, a P/E ratio of 458.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 438.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,649.48%.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

