Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.75 and traded as high as C$16.90. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.78, with a volume of 8,620 shares trading hands.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$287.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.76.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

