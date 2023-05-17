Acala Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.70 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $36.99 million and $1.70 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,674.45 or 1.00048816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05784798 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,827,357.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

