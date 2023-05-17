Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.17. The stock had a trading volume of 846,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,135. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.