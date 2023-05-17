Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

