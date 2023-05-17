Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.35.

Shares of ARE traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 158,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$15.17.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7227378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

