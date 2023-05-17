Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 7.7%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 6,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 91,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $224,191.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $28,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $38,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $224,191.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,858 shares of company stock worth $1,752,912 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

