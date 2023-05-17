Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.60. The company had a trading volume of 403,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,800. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.97. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

