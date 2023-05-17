Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $81.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Separately, ING Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.93%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

