Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $81.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.
Separately, ING Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.
Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.93%.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
