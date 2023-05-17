Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Lowered by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 6.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 327,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,220. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

