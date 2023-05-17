Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:AQN opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $44,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $33,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -716.67%.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.