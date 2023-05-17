Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AQN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $44,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $33,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -716.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

