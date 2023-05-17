Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
APT stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.