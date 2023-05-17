Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mirador Capital Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

