Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $8.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

