AM Squared Ltd Acquires New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. DISH Network makes up 0.7% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. Bank of America downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

