AM Squared Ltd Acquires New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,636,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. 72,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,483. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

