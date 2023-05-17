AM Squared Ltd Invests $179,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %

USB stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 8,846,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,900,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

