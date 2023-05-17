AM Squared Ltd Makes New $259,000 Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

