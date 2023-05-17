AM Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.