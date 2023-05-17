AM Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for about 0.4% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

