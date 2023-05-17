AM Squared Ltd Takes $307,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of CFG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,714. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

