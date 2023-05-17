AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 3,045,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

