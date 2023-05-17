AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. V.F. comprises about 0.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 2,239,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
