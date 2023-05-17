Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Trading Down 0.9%

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.42). Approximately 14,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.43).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.16.

Amati AIM VCT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -1,842.11%.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

