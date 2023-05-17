Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Shares Down 3.4%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.37 and last traded at $84.77. Approximately 870,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,345,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after buying an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.