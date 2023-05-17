American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

