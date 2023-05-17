American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
American States Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.
American States Water Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AWR opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.
