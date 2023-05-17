American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

American States Water Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AWR opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About American States Water

