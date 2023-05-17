American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

AMT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.49. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

