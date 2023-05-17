Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $221.50

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $221.50 and last traded at $222.03, with a volume of 427041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

