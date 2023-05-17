Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 52.55%.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.43 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,865,324,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.