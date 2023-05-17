Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) recently:

5/15/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00.

5/12/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00.

5/11/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00.

5/10/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $20.00.

5/9/2023 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/17/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

4/3/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,465. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,252 shares of company stock worth $6,810,128. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $159,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,551,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

