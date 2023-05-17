Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FMC (FMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FMC (NYSE: FMC):

5/4/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $136.00.

5/3/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $142.00.

5/3/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $147.00.

5/2/2023 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.78. 267,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,806. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

