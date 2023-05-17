Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PerkinElmer (PKI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2023 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $160.00.

5/12/2023 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $135.00.

5/12/2023 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $165.00.

5/12/2023 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $125.00.

5/11/2023 – PerkinElmer was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Get PerkinElmer Inc alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.