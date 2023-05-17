Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $72.50

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

