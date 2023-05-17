Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $72.50

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.