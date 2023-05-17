Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $22.28

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

