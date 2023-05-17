Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

BTG stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

