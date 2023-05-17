Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $26.42

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

About TELUS International (Cda)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

