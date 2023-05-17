Anyswap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,166.05 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $155.44 million and $2,166.05 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $8.34 or 0.00030494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.28336892 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,675.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

